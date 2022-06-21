Formula Ferrari 1948 - 2000 (Paolo D'Alessio, 2001)

Description

Scuderia Ferrari is the only in the world to have taken part in all 50 editions of the Formula 1 World Championship. "FERRARI FORMULA "reconstructs with meticulous meticolosit this half century of competitions, through the history of cars that have defended the colors of the prancing horse from 1948 to 2000.

Every single seaters Ferrari discusses specifications, updates made to the base model and of course rebuilt the path. The technical description of mechanical means, the listing of changes and the sports activities of the model are addressed using accessible language at all.

Another feature of the opera are the technical drawings. Paul D Alessio, which for over twenty years the Grands Prix of f. 1 in quality of technical journalist, has realized the split of all cars of Maranello.

A unique documentation, that no other publication can boast The bilingual (Italian and English).

Additional Information

Book Title:
Formula Ferrari 1948 - 2000
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2001
Pages:
503
Author:
Paolo D'Alessio
