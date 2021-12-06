Formula One 1986 The Official Review of the FIA Formula One World Championship DVD

PAL, Region Code: 2, 1 hour 58 minutes

Previously sold as 3460 F1 1986 All Over Down Under VHS

The cacophony of 30 highly tuned engines each laying down up to 1000hp on the tarmac as the lights turn to green. The spectacle of the World’s finest drivers, cornering on the limit at 180mph and under G-forces often exceeding those experienced by fighter pilots. Or the sight of twin vapour trails spiralling off the rear wing of one of the mighty supercars as its driver cuts through the air on maximum turbo boost, going for pole position.

In this review you can experience all these images from the comfort of your armchair. And what a season to watch!

A brilliant and determined Briton, Nigel Mansell, has a season-long battle, not only against the hard-charging Brazilian Ayrton Senna in the Lotus, but also Keke ‘ten-tenths’ Rosberg and the reigning world champion Alain Prost, and his team mate Nelson Piquet.

All 16 races are featured in this two-hour programme accompanied by the sharp narration and wit Clive James