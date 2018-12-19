Formula One 2018 Official Review - F1 Bluray

Due for release on 19 December 2018. - coming soon:

Produced and edited by Formula One Management and published by Duke Video.

Description from Formula One Management:

· 120-minute feature programme

· Featuring commentary from Martin Brundle and David Croft

· New-look F1 graphics and menu navigations

· Analysis and features

· Stereo Sound

· High Definition video

The new-look F1 Season Review will deliver all the action and drama in an exciting new format. With commentary from Martin Brundle and David Croft, this 120-minute feature programme will take the viewer through all the highs and lows of F1 2018, packed with action and analysis.