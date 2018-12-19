Formula One 2018 Official Review - F1 Bluray

coming soon

$59.95

Description

Due for release on 19 December 2018.

Produced and edited by Formula One Management and published by Duke Video.

Description from Formula One Management:

·        120-minute feature programme
·        Featuring commentary from Martin Brundle and David Croft
·        New-look F1 graphics and menu navigations
·        Analysis and features
·        Stereo Sound
·        High Definition video
 
 
The new-look F1 Season Review will deliver all the action and drama in an exciting new format. With commentary from Martin Brundle and David Croft, this 120-minute feature programme will take the viewer through all the highs and lows of F1 2018, packed with action and analysis.
