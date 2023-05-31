Gelding Street Press

Formula One Down Under - Australian Grand Prix history

  • Formula One Down Under - Australian Grand Prix history
Description

The Australian Grand Prix is the crown jewel of local motorsport, its also the gold standard by which Formula One GPs are judged. Each year since 1985 the Formula One circus has pitched its tent in Australia for an annual round of the World Championship.

Formula One was an immediate hit in Adelaide, spawning a golden era of 11 consecutive Australian Grands Prix on the much-loved parklands street circuit. The AGP moved to Melbournes Albert Park for 1996 and continues to break crowd records.
Formula One down under 1985-2022 tracks the events 36-race evolution - all the drama, colour and action of the most dynamic spot on the planet. Relive the feats of superstar drivers like Senna, Schumacher, Alonso and Hamilton, plus Aussies Jones, Webber and Ricciardo.

This comprehensive and absorbing account of Formula One in Australia is a must for any racefans bookshelf.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Formula One Down Under - Australian Grand Prix history
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
320
Author:
Various
