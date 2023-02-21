Formula One - The Rivals (Volume 4 - F1's Greatest Duels)

Delve into Formula One’s most iconic rivalries with stunning photography, insight from celebrated F1 journalist Tony Dodgins and a foreword by nine-time grand prix winner Mark Webber.

At the heart of Formula One lies the blistering contests and feuds between the drivers. The drama, personality and thrill of the sport is borne of these fierce duels, where only the fastest and savviest survive.

The rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is one of the fiercest we have seen in Formula One in decades. Incendiary both on and off the track, the battles between the seven-time world champion and the hard-driving Dutchman have only served to highlight the importance of these dramatic conflicts to the sport.

In Formula One: The Rivals, Dodgins identifies the most prominent rivalries since the championship’s inception in 1950, including the feud between Hamilton and Verstappen. This highly illustrated book explores the dramatic collisions between drivers vying for the top spot, the bitter wars of words as tension runs high and the controversial decisions that have captivated viewers and delivered truly thrilling racing.

From the slow burn of intense dislike between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost to the verbal barbs dished out by Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet to the clash between James Hunt and Niki Lauda that inspired a Hollywood blockbuster, the rivalries include:

Hakkinen vs Schumacher

Hill vs Schumacher

Alonso vs Schumacher

Pironi vs Villeneuve

Mansell vs Piquet

Prost vs Lauda

Prost vs Senna

Hunt vs Lauda

Hamilton vs Rosberg

Hamilton vs Massa

Hamilton vs Verstappen

Vettel vs Webber

And many more

This book is a must-read for all fans of the sport, whether you have been following F1 for decades or are a new fan drawn by the intensity of recent seasons.