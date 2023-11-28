Fondazione Negri

From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788889108468
UPC:
9788889108468
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951
  • From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951
  • From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951
  • From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951
  • From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951
  • From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951
  • From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951
  • From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951
  • From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951
  • From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951
  • From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951
  • From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951
  • From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951
$680.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Five Chapters cover the five Maserati voiturette models, in the order 4CS, 4CM, 6CM, 4CL and 4CLT, the four-cylinder and six-cylinder, 1100cc and 1500cc sports and racing cars, of which Maserati built just over a hundred examples between 1932 and 1951 (plus 13 spare engines). Historical sections give a yearly overview of sports car, voiturette or Grand Prix racing (according to model). These overviews precede a description of each batch of cars produced in the relevant chapter. For each individual car produced, a chassis by chassis description is followed by: 1) a complete list of contemporary race appearances and results (generally up to 1955) 2) profiles (cross-referenced if necessary) of almost all of drivers, owners, entrants, teams and related personalities mentioned in the book. Technical sections follow the description of each batch of cars in the respective chapter.

500 numbered copies

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
460
Author:
Adam Ferrington, Alessandro Silva
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Chaparral: Can-Am Racing Cars from Texas Chaparral: Can-Am Racing Cars from Texas

Chaparral - Can-Am Racing Cars from Texas

Iconografix

$89.95
By: Karl Ludvigsen . Few sports-racing cars have captured the imagination as did the Chaparrals, menacing white machines out of the Texas oil country that cut a swathe through American sports-car...