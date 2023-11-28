From Voiturettes To Formula 1 - Maserati 1100cc and 1500cc racing and sports cars from 1931 to 1951

Five Chapters cover the five Maserati voiturette models, in the order 4CS, 4CM, 6CM, 4CL and 4CLT, the four-cylinder and six-cylinder, 1100cc and 1500cc sports and racing cars, of which Maserati built just over a hundred examples between 1932 and 1951 (plus 13 spare engines). Historical sections give a yearly overview of sports car, voiturette or Grand Prix racing (according to model). These overviews precede a description of each batch of cars produced in the relevant chapter. For each individual car produced, a chassis by chassis description is followed by: 1) a complete list of contemporary race appearances and results (generally up to 1955) 2) profiles (cross-referenced if necessary) of almost all of drivers, owners, entrants, teams and related personalities mentioned in the book. Technical sections follow the description of each batch of cars in the respective chapter.

500 numbered copies