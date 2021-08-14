Maserati In The World Sports Car & Manufacturers Championship From 1953 To 1966

Description

Author: Michel Bollee & Jean-Francois Blachette, ISBN: 9782490726035, Hardcover Book, Published in 2020, 440 pages

Here is the amazing story of all Maserati seen in the World Sports Car & Manufacturers Championships from 1953 to 1966. The A6GCS, 150S, 200S, 300S, 450S, the « Birdcage » front & rear engined and the Tipo 151 were the actress of the Trident’s adventure on the tracks from Buenos Aires, Le Mans, Mille Miglia, Nürburgring, Sebring, Targa Florio and other during the golden age of Sports Car Racing.

