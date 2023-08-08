Giorgio NADA Editore

GIORGETTO & FABRIZIO GIUGIARO - Masterpieces of Style (Luciano Greggio, 2023)

Description

Giugiaro is one of the most prestigious names in the history of automotive design, synonymous with iconic cars such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT and Alfetta, the Volkswagen Golf, the Audi 80, the Fiat Panda, Uno and Punto, the Lancia Delta, Thema and Prisma and the Maserati Bora, Ghibli and Merak, to mention but a few of the most successful designs to carry the Giugiaro name. Born in 1938 at Garessio in the province of Turin, Giugiaro honed his professional skills at Bertone and then at Ghia before setting up on his own when founding Giugiaro Italdesign in 1968.

Fruit of the inspiration of the famous Turin designer are some of the most iconic concept cars such as the Caimano, the Iguana and the Canguro, all based on Alfa Romeo mechanicals, and the Asso di Picche and the Quadri on respectively Audi and BMW chassis.

This monograph is a new updated edition of the 2019 volume Giugiaro Masterpieces of Style and includes the most recent creations, those born under the new GFG Style brand (Giorgetto & Fabrizio Giugiaro). Among these are the concepts Sibylla (2018), Kangaroo (2019), the GFG 2030, Desert Raid and Dora, all from 2020, up to the Bizzarrini Giotto from 2023.

