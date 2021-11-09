GM 4L80E Transmissions: How to Rebuild & Modify (Eric McClellan)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613255698
UPC:
9781613255698
MPN:
9781613255698
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$65.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Learn how to rebuild and modify the GM 4L80E transmission!

As the successor to the venerable and popular Turbo Hydra-matic 400 (TH400), the 4L80E was the next flag bearer in GM’s line of automatic transmissions. While serving as the smaller, lighter cousin to the 4L85E, the abundance of 4L80E transmissions manufactured between 1991 and 2013 ensures that these highly capable 4-speed overdrive units will be in service for years to come.

Automatic transmissions are often seen as mysterious and overly complicated, but much of the guesswork has been simplified to its basic elements in this easy-to-follow guide. This book covers the process of identifying the best versions, tearing down the 4L80E, rebuilding, reassembly, and troubleshooting. Upgrades that are available for the 4L80E, which is a popular topic among performance fans and transmission swappers, are also included.

This detailed, step-by-step instructional manual is authored by racer and builder Eric McClellan. Meticulous step-by-step photos of the rebuild process are featured along with torque specs and unique identification of all major and most minor components.

Pages : 128
Size : 8.5 X 11 (inches)
Format : Paperback / softback
Illustrations : 450
Publisher : CarTech
ISBN : 9781613255698
Product Code : SA499
 
Eric McClellan
Eric McClellan is a lifelong Chevy Corvette, and Camaro enthusiast. He has authored two previous General Motors-related titles: How to Build Max Performance LT1/LT4 Engines with Myron Cottrell and Swap LS Engines into Camaros and Firebirds (1967-1981). Eric has contributed to countless articles for automotive magazines. He handbuilt many street and race cars and currently enjoys his rare-optioned C6 Z06/Z07.
View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Eric McClellan
Book Title:
GM 4L80E Transmissions: How to Rebuild & Modify
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
128
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
How to Rebuild & Modify GM Turbo 400 Transmissions How to Rebuild & Modify GM Turbo 400 Transmissions

How to Rebuild & Modify GM Turbo 400 Transmissions

Cartech Books

$59.95
By: Cliff Ruggles . Description Over the last 50 years, literally millions of GM cars and trucks have been built with Turbo 400 automatic transmissions. While these transmissions are respected for...