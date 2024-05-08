Governors' Travels. Transport Used By the Governors of South Australia. - 2nd hand book in very good condition.

In 'Governors' Travels', Alan Carter has attempted to answer the question "What transport did the Governors of South Austraila use in order to carry out their official duties across the vast area of the State (which included the Northern Territories until 1911)?"In this book he has detailed the vehicles of land, sea and air, accompanied by copious illustrations, that governors had available to them from Captain John Hindmarsh and HMS Buffalo to the present day.It provides a fascinating study into the solutions that the Government and the Governor found to this problem of servicing South Australia's vast and largely unfriendly country.The book focuses on the vehicles - cars, carriages, ships, paddle steamers and aircraft - and sets them into the specific task for which they were obtained. It fills a small but vital niche in South Australia's history.