Ladies' Legs and Lemonade (Kym Bonython, 1979, South Australia)

Phillip Adams, Charles Blackman, Dave Brubeck, Duke Ellington, Bernard Hesling, Kamahl, John Laws, Sidney Nolan, Pee Wee Russell, Lord Snowdon, 'Bluey' Truscott, Winifred Atwell, Arthur Boyd, Count Basie, Max Harris, Barry Humphries, Gene Krupa, Gelignite Jack Murray, Sir Laurence Olivier, Sir Malcolm Sargent, Richard Tauber, Gough Whitlam, Mai Zetterling,

These are just a few of the famous (and sometimes infamous) people whom you'll meet in the pages of Kym Bonython's revealing auto- biography.

He writes of sixty years of amazingly varied existence, packed with a multitude of people, places, events, and experiences. They cover his Childhood and schooldays in pre-war Adelaide, as the son of one of the city's most prominent families.

Active service in the R.A.A.F., including the first Japanese assault, the Darwin disaster, and service as a torpedo bomber pilot and Mosquito pilot.

Farm life as creator of a successful dairy farm and cattle stud, with an overwhelming pride in his Jersey cattle even after one of them gored him dangerously. Romances including a wartime marriage, affair with an American airline hostess, and second marriage to a leading model.

Speedway adventures as owner and driver for many years, with plenty of bumps and bangs and a host of hard-driving competitors. Speedboat racing which ended with a disastrous and his two-man submarine and other crash underwater adventures.

Jazz life which began as a schoolboy, when he . then led into sold his clothes to buy a drum kit . thirty-nine years of jazz broadcasts for the A.B.C. and friendships with the world's leading jazzmen. Entrepreneurial activities as importer of jazz including some groups and other performers very odd-ball characters.

Art activities in the vanguard of modern art for Australia, as owner of two art galleries, friend of many famous artists, and author of books on modern Australian art. Travels around the world to contact art, speedway, and jazz personalities. Kym Bonython has enjoyed every moment of his

life and in these witty and good-humoured reminiscences he carries the reader along with him every step of the way.