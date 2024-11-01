V8 Sleuth

Gricey - The story of Allan Grice OAM

Description

This long-awaited book lifts the lid on the life and career of Australian motorsport cult hero, Allan Grice.

Produced with the full support and involvement of Allan and his family, Gricey: The story of Allan Grice OAM reveals how a pastry cook from Maitland conquered Mount Panorama and more.

It charts an unlikely progression from rookie racer through to open-wheelers and into touring cars, where his forceful driving and straight-talking style made him a polarising figure.

Grice endured a heartbreaking run of outs in the Bathurst 1000 before he struck gold as a plucky privateer in 1986 and backed that up with the Holden Racing Team in 1990.

A star in Australia, Grice's five-decade career featured several international campaigns, including an against-the-odds European touring car assault and starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours and NASCAR.

Written by Stefan Bartholomaeus, the book is filled with in-depth reflections and ripping anecdotes told in the way only Gricey can – brutally honest and always entertaining.

Grice spills the beans on all his controversial racing moments and rivalries, as well as revealing insights from his nine-year stint as a Member of Parliament, his family life and long-time love of labradors.

Boasting over 300 pages, it’s filled with previously unpublished photographs from a range of Australian motorsport’s greatest photographers and the Grice family’s personal archives.

That includes stunning images of all of Grice's iconic cars, from the Craven Mild Toranas and Corvair, to the Re-Car Monza, Chickadee Commodore, Akubra Ute, Foster’s NASCARs and many more.

Additional Information

