Group C Gold Volume 1 - Aussie touring car favourites from the 70s and 80s DVD

Aussie touring car favourites from the 70s and 80s



THIS release marks the start of a new ‘series within the series’ for Seven Sport’s Magic Moments of Motorsport DVD titles celebrating a much-loved era of Australian touring car racing.

Group C was the locally created and developed rulebook utilised between 1973 and 1984 and we’ve picked up some ultra-rare races held at Amaroo Park to highlight this wonderful era.

Salvaged from old Umatic videotapes that were previously thought to be unsalvageable, we’ve saved some really rare material that will no doubt keep you glued to your screen!

On this release you’ll take in a plethora of rare racing action including; Round 4 of the Better Brakes AMSCAR Series from July 1982, the opening round of the 1983 Better Brakes AMSCAR Series, a Touring Car Challenge from July 1980 (featuring Peter Brock’s HDT Commodore and Kevin Bartlett’s Camaro) the July 1979 penultimate round of the inaugural Rothmans AMSCAR Series and the opening round of the 1981 Better Brakes Series for under three and a half litre cars featuring Allan Grice’s then-new JPS BMW.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a Falcon, Torana, Commodore, Camaro, Mazda, Nissan or Capri fan, there’s something here for everyone!

This DVD is a must-have for your collection of Seven Sport Magic Moments of Motorsport titles, celebrating a brilliant era of racing at one of Australia’s long-serving venues.

Cat No BHE8156

Duration:

Approximately 2 Hour 38 Minutes