Gulf 917 (Jay Gillotti)

SKU:
9781854432995
UPC:
9781854432995
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
3.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Gulf 917 (Jay Gillotti) (9781854432995)
  • Gulf 917 (Jay Gillotti) (9781854432995)
  • Gulf 917 (Jay Gillotti)
$350.00

Description

Author: jay Gillotti, ISBN: 9781854432995, 496 pages, Hardcover in Slipcase, Published in 2018

The Porsche 917 is one of the most successful and iconic racing cars of all tme, thanks in part to its starring role in the Steve McQueen film, Le Mans. This volume presents a detailed chassis-by-chassis and race-by-race history of the Porsche 917s raced by the John Wyer/Gulf team. The book includes the history leading to the 917 and the partnership between Porsche, Gulf and JW Automotive Engineering. The cars profiled in the book were instrumental in Porsche’s taking of the 1970 and 1971 World Sportscar Championship titles as the Gulf-Porsche 917s won 11 of the 17 championship races entered. 

Written with assistance from JWAE Chief Engineer, John Horsman, the book includes scans of his original race data sheets. The book also includes numerous rarely seen photos, many from Porsche’s archive. Detailed post-Gulf histories are presented for each car. Relive the exploits of driving legends Jo Siffert, Pedro Rodriguez and teammates Brian Redman, Leo Kinnunen, Derek Bell and Jackie Oliver as they race the Gulf 917s on the fast tracks of an evocative motorsport era.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Cadillacs Of The Forties Cadillacs Of The Forties

Cadillacs Of The Forties

$199.95
By: Roy A. Schneider . Today Cadillacs of the 1940's are superstars in the galaxy of classic automobiles. On the concours field they ere revered for their unique, vanguard designs, while within the...
$199.95
Out of stock
Out of stock
Cadillacs Of The Sixties Cadillacs Of The Sixties

Cadillacs Of The Sixties

$199.95
By: Roy A. Schneider . Hundreds of clear photographs - largely factory originals - depict prototypes, production models, customs, engines and interiors of Cadillacs of the 1960s. Each model for...
$199.95
Out of stock
Out of stock
How To Design And Install high Performance Car Stereo How To Design And Install high Performance Car Stereo

Cartech Books

How To Design And Install high Performance Car Stereo

$59.95
By: Joe Pettitt . INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this book is to entertain and educate any level of car enthusiasts. Our goal is to enable you to make informed buying decisions. We want you to be...
$59.95
Out of stock