The Holden Precision Driving Team entertained millions of Australians at over 1000 events across four decades.

From the team’s VW Beetle origins to Holden Monaros, generations of Commodores and many more, archive footage captures the joy and excitement these skilled driver’s brought to Australia’s much-loved agricultural show arenas.

This is the story of an Australian icon.

Cat no BHE8290, Duration: Approximately 94 minutes