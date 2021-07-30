Holdens Final Roar - The DVD Collection

On 29th November 1948, came one of Australia’s defining moments, when Holden released the first locally designed and built car, the 48-215 – fondly known as the FX. And life would be never the same again for those Australians who have owned and driven a Holden since.

The DVD box set celebrates Holden’s final roar in 2021 with six classic DVDs, some have not been released for years and one never on DVD before. This is a Holden’s fan and a collector’s must!

Titles are

Greg Normans 50 Years Of Holden 1948 to 1998

60 Years of Holden

25 Years of HDT

HSV 25 Years

The HSV Story

Billion Dollar Baby The Making of the VE Commodore

Re-capture Holdens greatest moments on these DVDs, the road cars, the race cars and the star drivers.

KAL5653B