Holdens Final Roar - The DVD Collection

Description
On 29th November 1948, came one of Australia’s defining moments, when Holden released the first locally designed and built car, the 48-215 – fondly known as the FX. And life would be never the same again for those Australians who have owned and driven a Holden since.
The DVD box set celebrates Holden’s final roar in 2021 with six classic DVDs, some have not been released for years and one never on DVD before. This is a Holden’s fan and a collector’s must!
Titles are
Greg Normans 50 Years Of Holden 1948 to 1998
60 Years of Holden
25 Years of HDT
HSV 25 Years
The HSV Story
Billion Dollar Baby The Making of the VE Commodore
Re-capture Holdens greatest moments on these DVDs, the road cars, the race cars and the star drivers.
- Duration: Approximately 9 hours
Additional Information
|
Format:
|
DVD
|
Movie/TV Title:
|
Holdens Final Roar