Honda CBR125R (04 - 10) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: CBR125R-4 124cc 2004CBR125R-5 124cc 2005CBR125R-6 124cc 2006CBR125RW-7 124cc 2007CBR125RW-8 124cc 2008CBR125RW-9 124cc 2009CBR125RW-A 124cc 2010

Exclusions:



Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 224

Cover: Paperback

Published: Saturday, January 7, 2012

Part Number: M4620

ISBN: 9780857335531

Author:

Description 1:

CBR125R-4 124cc 2004, CBR125R-5 124cc 2005, CBR125R-6 124cc 2006, CBR125RW-7 124cc 2007, CBR125RW-8 124cc 2008, CBR125RW-9 124cc 2009, CBR125RW-A 124cc 2010

Description 2:



Description 3:



Description 4:

