Honda CBX550 Four (82 - 86) Haynes Repair Manual

Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: CBX550FC & F2C 572cc 82 - 85 UKCBX550FD & F2D 572cc 84 - 86 UK

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Tuesday, August 30, 1988
Part Number: M940
ISBN: 9780856969409
CBX550FC & F2C 572cc 82 - 85, CBX550FD & F2D 572cc 84 - 86

