Honda CB400 & CB550 Fours (73 - 77) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)View AllClose
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Specific Information: CB400F 408cc 74 - 77 USACB400F 408cc 75 - 77 UKCB550 544cc 1973 USACB550F 544cc 74 - 77 USACB550F 544cc 75 - 77 UKCB550K1 544cc 74 - 77 USA
Cover: Paperback
Published: Tuesday, August 30, 1988
Part Number: M262
ISBN: 9780856962622
