Honda CB400 & CB550 Fours (73 - 77) Haynes Repair Manual

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780856962622
UPC:
9780856962622
MPN:
M262
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$49.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: CB400F 408cc 74 - 77 USACB400F 408cc 75 - 77 UKCB550 544cc 1973 USACB550F 544cc 74 - 77 USACB550F 544cc 75 - 77 UKCB550K1 544cc 74 - 77 USA

Exclusions:

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Tuesday, August 30, 1988
Part Number: M262
ISBN: 9780856962622
Author:

Description 1:
CB400F 408cc 74-77, CB550 544cc 1973, CB550F 544cc 74-77, CB550K1 544cc 74-77

Description 2:

Description 3:

Description 4:

View AllClose

Related Products