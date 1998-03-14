Honda NE/NB50 Vision & SA50 Vision Met-in (85 - 95) Haynes Repair Manual

$49.95
Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: NB50M Vision-X 49cc 85 - 87NE50M Vision 49cc 85 - 90NE50TH Vision 49cc 87 - 88SA50 Vision Met-in 49cc 88 - 95

Does not cover the NT50 Mini Vision models

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Cover: Paperback
Published: Saturday, March 14, 1998
Part Number: M1278
ISBN: 9781859604977
NB50M Vision-X 49cc 85-87, NE50M Vision 49cc 85-90, NE50TH Vision 49cc 87-88, SA50 Vision Met-in 49cc 88-95

