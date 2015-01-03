Honda TRX300EX, TRX400EX & TRX450R/ER ATVs (93 - 06) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: TRX300EX 282cc 93 - 06TRX400EX 397cc 99 - 06TRX450ER 449cc 2006TRX450R 449cc 40332

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 288

Cover: Paperback

Published: Saturday, January 3, 2015

Part Number: M2318

ISBN: 9781620921104

