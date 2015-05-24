Honda VTR1000F (FireStorm, Super Hawk) (97 - 07) & XL1000V (Varadero) (99 - 08) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)View AllClose
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Specific Information: VTR1000F FireStorm 996cc 97 - 07VTR1000F Super Hawk 996cc 98 - 05XL1000V Varadero 996cc 99 - 08XL1000VA Varadero 996cc 04 - 08
Pages: 328
Cover: Paperback
Published: Sunday, May 24, 2015
Part Number: M3744
ISBN: 9781785210129
VTR1000F FireStorm 996cc 97-07, VTR1000F Super Hawk 996cc 98-05, XL1000V Varadero 996cc 99-08, XL1000VA Varadero 996cc 04-08
