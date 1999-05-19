Honda CBR400RR Fours (88 - 99) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)View AllClose
Exclusions:
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Description 1:
Description 2:
Description 3:
Description 4:
Specific Information: CBR400RR NC23 Tri-Arm 399cc 88 - 89CBR400RR NC29 Gull-Arm (FireBlade) 399cc 90 - 99
Exclusions:
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages: 256
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, May 19, 1999
Part Number: M3552
ISBN: 9781785213212
Author:
Description 1:
CBR400RR NC23 Tri-Arm 399cc 88-89, CBR400RR NC29 Gull-Arm (FireBlade) 399cc 90-99
Description 2:
Description 3:
Description 4: