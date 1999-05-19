Honda CBR400RR Fours (88 - 99) Haynes Repair Manual

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785213212
UPC:
9781785213212
MPN:
M3552
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$49.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: CBR400RR NC23 Tri-Arm 399cc 88 - 89CBR400RR NC29 Gull-Arm (FireBlade) 399cc 90 - 99

Exclusions:

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages: 256
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, May 19, 1999
Part Number: M3552
ISBN: 9781785213212
Author:

Description 1:
CBR400RR NC23 Tri-Arm 399cc 88-89, CBR400RR NC29 Gull-Arm (FireBlade) 399cc 90-99

Description 2:

Description 3:

Description 4:

View AllClose

Related Products

Honda CBR600F4 (99 - 06) Haynes Repair Manual
Add to Cart

Honda CBR600F4 (99 - 06) Haynes Repair Manual

Haynes

$49.95
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods...