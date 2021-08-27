Hot Wheels - Garage of Legends (Weldon Owen)

Description

A Photographic Guide to 75+ Life-Size Versions of Your Favorite Die-Cast Vehicles -- From the Classic Twin Mill to the Star Wars X-Wing Carship

A virtual galley of beautiful, exotic, and unique concept car entries created by Hot Wheels fans in contests to add to the hugely popular Hot Wheels collection.

Every year, the legendary Hot Wheels toy company holds its "Garage of Legends" contest, in which fans around America compete to have their unique concept car be the next added to the collection. The contest winners and other unique full-size scale models tour Walmart stores around the country; over 110,000 people attended 2019's events. This book collects never-before-seen images and descriptions of these one-of-a-kind cars and the people who design them. Sales opportunities at the Walmart event and through Hot Wheels membership organization.

