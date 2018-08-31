The Landcruiser Legend - Toyota’s Cult Four-Wheel-Drive Vehicles

Toyota’s Cult Four-Wheel-Drive Vehicles – All Models and Series, from 1951 to the Present



This successful series of four-wheel drive vehicles produced by the Japanese car manufacturer Toyota Motor Corporation has finally made it on to our publishing list.

Developed in 1951 as Toyota’s version of a Jeep-like vehicle it has been produced in convertible, hardtop, station wagon and utility truck versions plus it’s current flagship 4WD vehicle. It’s reliability and longevity has led to huge popularity, especially in Australia where it has reliably performed under the toughest environmental conditions – “Gets you there …. gets you back”!

The author, Alexander Wohlfahrt, tells the history of these impressive vehicles, describes the people who drive them and their philosophy of this type of car – whether they use it for fun or business. Last but not least the reader will also find the complete technical specifications of all models and production lines within this highly illustrated book. Includes Poster (55 x 40 cm) about the landcruiser history

252 Seiten, 245 x 290 mm, ISBN 978-3-95843-301-4