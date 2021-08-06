How to Build a Patina Volkswagen - Including Bugs, Buses and Derivatives (Mark Walker)

Product Details
Publisher: Veloce
ISBN: 978-1-787115-00-2
By Mark Walker

Hardback • 20.7x25cm • 160 pages • 333 pictures


Covers the appraisal, buying, strip down, repair and sympathetic renovation of original paint and patina Volkswagen cars and vans/Buses across the air-cooled range. This includes matching original paint or patina to repaired areas, coming up with a style, and popular modifications.

The explosion of Patina Volkswagens on social media has inspired those car fanatics, who realise that you don’t have to restore a car to end up with a good-looking ride. At last, you can stand out from the crowd, even on a tight budget. The look of the cars that result from patina builds is honest, unspoiled, and characterful; it has also inspired the media, movie stars and celebrities.

Interest in patination has undoubtedly resulted in increased car values, and turned a brand of cars that had always been a cheap, honest mode of transportation into something cool with a high price tag. The people the look initially inspired have grown with the hobby, finding ways to achieve a great look on a tight budget, and producing a micro-industry that still manages to embrace the 'Built not bought' ethos.

This book takes a look at the differing styles of patina VW build, and imparts tips on finding and buying a project car, carrying out a sympathetic patina style renovation, and includes a chapter on recreating a patina finish on repaired areas or missing parts.

  • Covers the different styles of Patina VWs
  • Explains what constitutes a patina Volkswagen
  • Shows the reader what is involved in purchasing a Patina project vehicle
  • Explores a brief history and evolution of the Patina scene
  • Looks at sympathetic restoration of VWs
  • Looks at car preservation, not restoration
  • Focuses on both modified and unmodified cars
  • Explores the different manifestations of the look
  • Covers some of the most common modifications
  • Shows the reader all of the individual elements needed to build a good-looking Patina VW
