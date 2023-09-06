How to Install Automotive Interior Kits

We have all heard that premade seat covers and interior pieces are junk, but this is not true. The majority of problems encountered is due to installer error.

Frustrations from installing an aftermarket kit interior are now over with this easy-to-follow, illustrated, step-by-step book that shows you how to achieve professional results. We have all heard that premade seat covers and interior pieces are junk, but this is not true. The majority of problems encountered is due to installer error. All old cars have fitment issues, and knowing how to overcome them will get you the desired results. This first-of-its-kind book walks you through how to properly install kits, including seat upholstery, door panels, carpet, and headliners. Tips are provided on ordering products and how to deal with a product that is defective. Installation tools, supplies and why you need them are all fully illustrated through color photos and easy-to-follow steps that will make your project look professionally done. Saving money and getting the satisfaction of doing a project yourself is what this book is all about. Learn tricks from a professional who has more than 46 years of installation experience and knows firsthand how to make a difficult project look great. It just takes a little guidance and patience to achieve that perfect fit.