How to Install Corvette Interior Kits

Description

CT-SA519 | 9781613257142 | It just takes a little guidance and patience to achieve that perfect fit. How to Install Corvette Interior Kits is the book for achieving professional results by keeping your money in your pocket and not at an upholsters shop!

Frustrations from installing an aftermarket interior kit are over with this easy-to-follow, illustrated, step-by-step book that shows how to achieve professional results. We have all heard that premade seat covers and interior pieces are junk, but this is not true. The majority of the problems encountered is due to installer error. All old cars have fitment issues, and knowing how to overcome them will get you the desired results that you are looking for in your Corvette (C1, C2, C3). This first-of-its-kind book walks you through the steps of how to properly install seat upholstery, door panels, carpet, headliners, and troubleshoot those pesky fitment issues. Tips are provided on how to order products and deal with an item that is defective. Installation tools, supplies, and why you need them are all fully illustrated with color photos and easy-to-follow steps. Saving money and getting the satisfaction of doing a project yourself is what this book is all about. Learn tricks from a professional with more than 46 years of installation experience and knows firsthand on how to make a difficult project look great. It just takes a little guidance and patience to achieve that perfect fit. How to Install Corvette Interior Kits is the book for achieving professional results by keeping your money in your pocket and not at an upholsters shop!

Additional Information

Book Title:
How to Install Corvette Interior Kits
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
176
Author:
Fred Mattson
