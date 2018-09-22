How to Restore Kawasaki Z1, Z/KZ900 & Z/KZ1000 (Restoration Guide by Chris Rooke)

Kawasaki Z1, Z/KZ900 & Z/KZ1000: Covers Z1, Z1A, Z1B, Z/KZ900 & Z/KZ1000 models 1972-1980

Features

• Covers the complete restoration of a Kawasaki KZ900 and general work on a Z1A

• Very clear and detailed descriptions of each step written in a friendly, informal manner

• Written by an experienced motorcycle enthusiast who understands the problems faced by home restorers

• Hundreds of clear colour photos detail every step

• The author shares his mistakes and the problems he encountered for the benefit of others

• Dismantling and restoration of the engine, frame, forks, wheels, brakes, electrics, bodywork and cycle parts all covered in full detail

• Provides the encouragement and knowledge the home restorer needs, regardless of skill or experience.

• Relevant to all Z1, Z/KZ900 and Z1000 models built between 1972-1980

• Advice given on different models, and which one to choose to restore

• Expert advice delivered in a friendly and accessible manner

Description

Written in a friendly and engaging manner by an experienced enthusiast, this manual provides a thorough and detailed restoration guide complete with hundreds of original colour photos. This is the author’s third restoration guide, his previous works having been well-received by both professional and amateur restorers alike.

Synopsis

This manual is for all owners and enthusiasts of the legendary Kawasaki Z1 900, Z/KZ900 and Z1000 built between 1972 and 1980. The book covers the complete restoration of a 1976 KZ900, from the sourcing of the bike to its completion as a fully restored machine. Every area is covered starting with advice on the different models, spares availability, and where best to source a bike to restore. Every area of the restoration is then covered in full detail including the engine, frame, gearbox, wheels, suspension and forks, brakes, ancillaries, bodywork and electrics, accompanied by hundreds of clear colour photos to illustrate the text. Additional work on a 1974 Z1A model adds complementary information.

What really sets this manual apart from the everyday however, is the style in which it is written: not as some dull and distant workshop manual but in a friendly, humorous manner by an enthusiast of many years who is able to involve and entertain the reader, as well as guiding them through the restoration process.

This is the third restoration guide from Chris Rooke, whose previous works have been a massive hit with mechanics, enthusiasts and restorers throughout the world.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1972-1980



Models Covered:

Kawasaki Z1, Z1A, Z1B 900 1972-5

Kawasaki Z900/KZ900 1975-6

Kawasaki Z1000 1977-1980