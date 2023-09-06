Learn to vinyl wrap your automobile and achieve professional results! Wrapping a vehicle in vinyl is a fairly modern concept. In the mid-1990s, German taxis were wrapped to preserve paint. NASCAR followed suit by wrapping its race cars as more primary sponsors came into the sport, which forged a need for quick turnaround times because paint was slow to dry. As vinyl costs decreased, the private sector began to emulate these practices, which created the vinyl-wrapped automobile option that is now available for anyone. CarTech, in conjunction with Apex Customs, brings forth the most modern publication on vinyl wrapping with How to Vinyl Wrap Cars, Trucks, & Motorcycles, which is easy to follow and heavily illustrated. Outlined in this book are the benefits of wrapping, the science of wrap, vinyl graphics applications, and the tools of the trade. The majority of this book features techniques to wrap a vehicle from start to finish. Installation techniques, such as measuring, cutting, applying heat, trimming, laying, tucking, and post-heat treatment are covered through illustrations. Troubleshooting help is included for bubbles, tears/rips, peeling, wrinkles, and cracking. Every component of a vehicle from the grille to the rear bumper is wrapped and featured in vivid detail. Why spend tens of thousands of dollars on paint when you can change your car’s appearance year after year for a fraction of the cost? How to Vinyl Wrap Cars, Trucks, & Motorcycles will have your ride looking professionally wrapped and the talk of the show.