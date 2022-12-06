IconiCars Porsche 911

Illuminates the many facets of a legend on four wheels, with expert knowledge and exciting texts

Exciting archive photographs and impressive photos by René Staud - his bestseller The Porsche 911 Book sold over 30,000 copies

To call it a legend is almost an understatement. After more than 50 years of model history, the one millionth Porsche 911 rolled off the production line in May 2017. The number of its fans is many times higher - because the "911" is the epitome of the sports car.

Not only with its innovative technology, striking design and successes in major international racing events - from the 24 Hours of Daytona to the Monte Carlo Rally - has the Porsche 911 left and continues to leave a powerful tyre mark. The pop-cultural impact is also immense. Celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bill Gates have come out as enthusiasts. Steve McQueen drove it in the classic Le Mans.

This exciting book covers design and model history, and includes the most important technical data.