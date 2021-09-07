Immortals of Australian Motor Racing - The Local Heroes (Luke West)

This book takes the Immortals concept made famous in cricket andapplies it to motorsport, choosing the best of the best from Bathurstand the Australian Touring Car Championship (now the Supercars Championship) and other local series.It delves into the careers and characteristics of icons Peter Brock, Allan Moffatand Dick Johnson along with modern-era championssuch as Mark Skaife, Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup: heroes who are not just high achievers but influential identities who set anew benchmark and changed local racing forever through skill, determination and sheer will. It tells the remarkable stories behind each Immortal’s rise, from the fabled tale of rock star Johnson to the little-known facts surrounding Lowndes’ Bathurst arrival in 1994 that, a few hours earlier, teetered on the brink of disaster. The Immortals of Australian Motor Racing: the Local Heroes is the third instalment in Gelding Street Press’s Immortals of Australian Sport series. In it, motorsport writer Luke West gives readersinsights into his 10 chosen immortals and their influence onthenational scene.

Author: Luke West

Publish Date: 18 August 2021

ISBN: 9781925946987

Publisher: Gelding Street Press

Pages: 192

Size: 255 x 180

Author Bio:

Luke West, editor and chief writer of Supercars: The Holden vs Ford Era, is a lifelong motorsport tragic who has turned his passion into his work - if you can call it that. He is an Australian motoring historian with an eye for colourful characters, quirky content and significant moments and has a special fondness for digging up previously untold stories and bringing them to life. Luke had a stint at racing newspaper Auto Action prior to spending eight years as editor of Australia's favourite retro motoring magazine, Australian Muscle Car. He was also a V8 Supercars oncourse announcer for several seasons - including anchoring the Bathurst 1000 PA commentary team - following the series around the nation. Luke was born and bred in Sydney. The first word he uttered was 'car' and as a toddler he gave peace signs pronouncing 'Hey, Charger'. He attended his first race at Amaroo Park in 1979 and drove his siblings crazy holding mini Bathurst 1000s around the family home using Matchbook cars. He once owned a Fiat. Luke lives in Sydney's Hills District and is married with two teenage sons, who have not yet caught the racing bug from their old man.