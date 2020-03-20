India The Shimmering Dream - A Captivity Window to a Forgotten World (Max Reisch)

By Max Reisch & Alison Falls, Paperback • 21x14.8cm • 224 pages • 96 pictures, ISBN: 978-1-787112-94-0

Features

• The incredible story of an overland motorcyle trip to India in 1933

• A personal account of a seemingly impossible journey

• Fascinating facts are brought to life by stunning period photographs

• A tale of endurance and perseverance

• Translated into English from the original German text

• A captivating window into a forgotten world

• A great vintage travelogue

Description

Synopsis

This extraordinary account of a remarkable journey made in 1933, through Iraq, Iran and Baluchistan (now part of Pakistan) to India is packed full of wonder, adventure, determination and love of travel and motorcycles. But what really sets this book apart are the wonderful descriptions of the people and cultures, now nearly forgotten, yet still hugely relevant in today’s age: all brought evocatively to life by the stunning photos from 1933. At that time, the idea of travelling to India on a motorcycle through the Middle East was considered impossible; there were often no roads, not even any paths, and they were attempting to cross the burning deserts in the middle of August, on a tiny two-stroke motorcycle with barely enough power for the bike and rider, let alone a pillion passenger! This book is more than a fantastic adventure; it also offers some perceptive insights into the peoples, places and cultures of the time, as well as being full of drama, both personal and mechanical, as the motorcycle is urged on across the shimmering sands. A true window on the past – and a book which is definitely a ‘must have’ for all travel and motorcycle enthusiasts.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1933