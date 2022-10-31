Inside F1 (Lee Mckenzie)

From an early age, Lee McKenzie had access to a motorsport world that most are rarely allowed into. From spending time in the paddock as a teen to becoming a highly respected Formula One journalist and presenter, Lee has been at the heart of motorsport for almost twenty years.







On the frontline of one of the most watched sports on the planet and gaining the respect of F1 world champions with her tough but fair interview approach, Lee has shared experiences, hire cars, parties and friendships with a host of drivers from Michael Schumacher to Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel to Jenson Button.







Inside F1 tells the stories of the careers of seven stars of the sport using her personal contact and interviews throughout the years. Lee's unique perspective takes us through the highs and lows, the controversies and crashes that led to some of the biggest and most memorable interviews in recent years. Lee's close relationship with the drivers makes Inside F1 an enthralling behind-the- scenes account of one of the biggest sports in the world.