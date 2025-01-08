Inside Mercedes F1 - Life in the Fast Lane

Description

The official, no-holds-barred inside story of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team—“nobody has ever been this close to what happens behind the scenes” (Toto Wolff)

“Fascinating [and] compelling . . . the most illuminating look at the inner workings of an F1 team to date.”—The Athletic

With exclusive access to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, award-winning writer Matt Whyman charts the journey of the Silver Arrows as they face their greatest challenge: the race back to the front of the grid. Once untouchable, the winner of seven Drivers’ World Championships and eight consecutive Constructors’ World Championships confront the reality of no longer being F1’s top dog. Whyman, fully embedded across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, follows decorated drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, Team Principal Toto Wolff, and the extraordinary men and women who design, build, and race the team’s cars as they fight back—on and off the track.

From the tension of pre-season testing to the thrill and glamour of race weekends—including Austin, Miami, and the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix—the book provides fascinating insight into the world of the fastest sport on earth and one of its most successful teams. Whyman reveals the pressure cooker environment of elite competition, shares the secrets of teamwork and high performance, and foregrounds the remarkable individuals who push to the limits in their quest for victory. The book will also include never-before-seen photographs of life inside the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

