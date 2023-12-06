Inside Formula 1 - Behind-the-Scenes Photography 1950-2022

Over 300 rare full-color and black-and-white behind-the-scenes images from father-and-son photographers who were granted unprecedented access to Formula 1 races, drivers, and cars.

Renowned automotive photographer Daniel Reinhard and his father, Josef (Sepp) Reinhard, have enjoyed unprecedented access to Formula 1 races and drivers since 1950. This book presents more than 300 of their best photos. Discover photos of top drivers like Stirling Moss, Michael Schumacher, Juan Pablo Montoya, and many more. See the drivers on the track, at play, and at rest. Top race cars and teams like McLaren, Alfa Romeo, Porsche, BMW, Alfetta, Ferrari, and more are pictured in full-color dramatic shots. There are shots of the top track and street venues and images of both day and night races in the sun, rain, and snow. No matter how or where or by whom you might imagine a Formula 1 race being run, you'll find it here.

In addition, readers will find behind-the-scenes images of the pit crews, the track workers, the fans -- even other photographers. Formula 1 racing remains tremendously popular around the world, with a more diverse and younger fan base than ever before. According to a 2021 survey of Formula 1 fans in 187 countries by Nielsen and Motorsports Network, female participation doubled and the average age of a participant dropped four years to 32 since the previous survey in 2017. In 2021, 2.69 million fans attended Formula 1 races even with pandemic-related restrictions. As Formula 1 continues to grow in popularity, the Reinhards' photography is a lasting tribute to the sport, its drivers, its cars, and its fans.