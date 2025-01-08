Paddock - Behind the Scenes of Formula 1, 1972-1980

There are plenty of books about Formula 1 races, winners and vehicles. But hardly anyone captured the moments behind the dazzling facade 50 years ago. When mechanics dismantled powerful V12 engines in standard garages, Niki Lauda leaned pensively on the Citroën SM of fellow driver Mike Hailwood or Luca Montezemolo sat down on one of five different garden chairs in the Ferrari camp, there was rarely a lens nearby. And if there was, it was one by Frans van de Camp. The Dutch photographer captured the still casual atmosphere of Formula 1 in the 1970s in fascinating pictures, with each of the elegant images exuding the spirit of the times at its finest. The black-and-white work is rounded off with a foreword by former German racing driver Hans-Joachim Stuck as well as informative texts by experienced motor journalist Georg Otto about people, vehicles and backgrounds.

Book Title:
Paddock - Behind the Scenes of Formula 1, 1972-1980
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
144
Author:
Frans van de Camp
