Inside the Mind of the Grand Prix Driver (Christopher Hilton, 2002)

Inside the Mind of the Grand Prix Driver - 2nd hand book in excellent condition.

In consultation with a sports psychologist, top Formula 1 journalist Christopher Hilton conducts a series of probing interviews with F1 drivers past and present, team managers, doctors, safety specialists, wives and girlfriends to discover what makes these extraordinary sportsmen tick. Where does the motivation originate? Is the high pay part of the reward system or would racers actually drive for nothing? Can the qualities needed to make it to the top be learned? And what were the dynamics between arch rivals like Schumacher and Hill, and Prost and Senna?