Intermeccanica - The Story of the Prancing Bull (Updated Edition)

Description

Frank Reisner, a Hungarian-born Canadian, turned a youthful passion for cars into one of the world’s most famous small sports car building companies. From modest beginnings in Turin, Intermeccanica designed and produced a dozen different and exciting models that shook the motoring world in the 60s and 70s

Synopsis

This book is the definitive biography of Frank Reisner and his incredible sports car company, Intermeccanica – responsible for some of the most beautiful sports cars ever built.

Frank Reisner, a Hungarian-born Canadian educated chemical engineer, turned a youthful passion for cars into one of the most famous small production sports car building companies in the world. From modest beginnings based in the automotive mecca of Turin, Italy throughout the 1960s and into the 1970s, Intermeccanica conceived, designed and produced a dozen different models that shook the motoring world and went on to find homes in museums and collections from Europe to the United States to Japan. Most notable of these models are the Apollo, the Italia and the Indra.

From there, it was on to California, where Reisner revolutionised the Porsche replicar market with his groundbreaking fibreglass Speedster design, followed by the Roadster RS, which the company continues to produce at its Vancouver, BC, Canada headquarters.

Along the way, Reisner and Intermeccanica dealt with, and in one case sued, the largest automotive manufacturers in the world, all the while maintaining an independent streak and maverick spirit that would come to define the man and his company.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1932-Present



Models Covered:

(Note: All Intermeccanica models)

1960 Formula Junior

1960 IMP

1961-63 Apollo GT

1965 Griffith

1966 Omega

1966 Vette Ventura

1966 Vetro Titiana

1966-70 Torino/Italia

1967-69 Murena

1969 Italia IMX

1970 Centaur

1971-74 Indra

1974-75 Squire

1976-present Speedster

1980 Lexington

1981-present Roadster RS

1996-present Kubelwagen