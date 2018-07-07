Intermeccanica - The Story of the Prancing Bull (Updated Edition)

Description
• The history of sports car maker Intermeccanica published for the first time
• Intermeccanica cars are highly collectible and are still made today
• A David vs. Goliath story which spans half a century and three continents
• Frank Reisner defied the odds to keep his extraordinary company afloat
• Intermeccanica worked with legendary car designers on some of the most famous sports cars ever produced
• Classic techniques melded with modern production
• Images from the Reisner family albums
Synopsis
This book is the definitive biography of Frank Reisner and his incredible sports car company, Intermeccanica – responsible for some of the most beautiful sports cars ever built.
Frank Reisner, a Hungarian-born Canadian educated chemical engineer, turned a youthful passion for cars into one of the most famous small production sports car building companies in the world. From modest beginnings based in the automotive mecca of Turin, Italy throughout the 1960s and into the 1970s, Intermeccanica conceived, designed and produced a dozen different models that shook the motoring world and went on to find homes in museums and collections from Europe to the United States to Japan. Most notable of these models are the Apollo, the Italia and the Indra.
From there, it was on to California, where Reisner revolutionised the Porsche replicar market with his groundbreaking fibreglass Speedster design, followed by the Roadster RS, which the company continues to produce at its Vancouver, BC, Canada headquarters.
Along the way, Reisner and Intermeccanica dealt with, and in one case sued, the largest automotive manufacturers in the world, all the while maintaining an independent streak and maverick spirit that would come to define the man and his company.
Additional Information
Period Covered:
1932-Present
Models Covered:
(Note: All Intermeccanica models)
1960 Formula Junior
1960 IMP
1961-63 Apollo GT
1965 Griffith
1966 Omega
1966 Vette Ventura
1966 Vetro Titiana
1966-70 Torino/Italia
1967-69 Murena
1969 Italia IMX
1970 Centaur
1971-74 Indra
1974-75 Squire
1976-present Speedster
1980 Lexington
1981-present Roadster RS
1996-present Kubelwagen