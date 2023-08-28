Vespa - All The Models (Updated Edition)

The most comprehensive and up to date catalogue of every Vespa model ever published. This revised edition includes all the models introduced over the last three years, as ever subdivided into large and small frame categories. Among these new versions are the 125 and 300 GTS 75th Anniversary, the 125 and 300 GTS trim variants and the 50, 125, and 150 models, here too detailed in their various liveries. This new, systematic catalogue is completed by the 946 and, naturally, the Vespa Elettrica, the great innovation of recent years. The celebrated scooter was born at Pontedera in the post-war period and went on to feature in one of the most extraordinary stories ever to have involved an industrial product. This book presents an overview unique in the completeness and wealth of its information regarding every model produced: a reference work of particular interest to users, collectors, and all Vespa enthusiasts.