Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
USD
Sydney, NSW Australia
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Out Of Print Books
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
USD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
Register
Search
Home
Car Techbooks
Engines
International Race Engine Directory
International Race Engine Directory
(No reviews yet)
Write a Review
Write a Review
International Race Engine Directory
Rating
Required
Select Rating
1 star (worst)
2 stars
3 stars (average)
4 stars
5 stars (best)
Name
Review Subject
Required
Comments
Required
SKU:
9780854297122
UPC:
9780854297122
MPN:
9780854297122
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
MSRP:
Now:
$75.00
Was:
— You save
Current Stock:
1
Add to Wish List
Create New Wish List
Facebook
Email
Print
Twitter
Linkedin
Pinterest
Frequently bought together:
Select all
Add selected to cart
Description
Description
2nd hand book in very good condition.
View All
Close
Related Products
Related Products
Out of stock
Rolls-Royce Owners' Club - Service and Parts Directory
MSRP:
Now:
$65.00
Was:
By: W. E. Wilkins, Jr., Editor . Other Details Publisher Code: Published: 1977
Out of stock
The Illustrated History Of The Works Minis In International Rallies and Races
Haynes
MSRP:
Now:
$99.95
Was:
By: Peter Browning . This is the story of how the famous BMC Competitions Department at Abingdon developed the Mini into a world- beating rally and race winner during the 1960s. The evolution of the...
Out of stock
Historic Military Vehicles Directory
After The Battle
MSRP:
Now:
$89.95
Was:
Also put together by the late by the late Bart Vanderveen of "Wheels and Tracks" fame, this book is an excellent reference point for the historic military vehicle enthusiast.
Out of stock
The British Motorcycle Directory
Crowood
MSRP:
Now:
$189.95
Was:
By: Roy Bacon, Ken Hallworth . It is quite remarkable that one country alone should have produced around one-third of the 3,000 or so different makes of motorcycle reputed to have existed; for the...
Out of stock
Classic Motorcycle Race Engines
Haynes
MSRP:
Now:
$150.00
Was:
Author: Kevin Cameron, ISBN: 9781844259946 Expert technical analysis of the world's great power units. Racing motorcycle engines are the product of evolution in understanding, in design, and in...
OK