International Race Engine Directory

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780854297122
UPC:
9780854297122
MPN:
9780854297122
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • International Race Engine Directory (9780854297122)
  • International Race Engine Directory (9780854297122)
$75.00
Frequently bought together:

Related Products

Out of stock
Historic Military Vehicles Directory

Historic Military Vehicles Directory

After The Battle

$89.95
Also put together by the late by the late Bart Vanderveen of "Wheels and Tracks" fame, this book is an excellent reference point for the historic military vehicle enthusiast.
Out of stock
The British Motorcycle Directory The British Motorcycle Directory

The British Motorcycle Directory

Crowood

$189.95
By: Roy Bacon, Ken Hallworth . It is quite remarkable that one country alone should have produced around one-third of the 3,000 or so different makes of motorcycle reputed to have existed; for the...
Out of stock
Classic Motorcycle Race Engines Classic Motorcycle Race Engines Back Cover

Classic Motorcycle Race Engines

Haynes

$150.00
Author: Kevin Cameron, ISBN: 9781844259946 Expert technical analysis of the world's great power units. Racing motorcycle engines are the product of evolution in understanding, in design, and in...