Red Runner

Jacques Laffite (Bernard Asset)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9782957249220
UPC:
9782957249220
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Jacques Laffite (Bernard Asset)
  • Jacques Laffite (Bernard Asset)
  • Jacques Laffite (Bernard Asset)
  • Jacques Laffite (Bernard Asset)
$200.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Printed in a limited and numbered run of 1000 copies.

After the huge success of the book dedicated to Michael Schumacher, Bernard Asset told us he had established special friendships with several drivers such as Laffite, Andretti, Alesi, De Angelis, Piquet, Prost and Senna...

So we decided to honour a very particular driver: Jacques Laffite! This endearing character left very good memories in F1. Formula 1 was very different in those days.

So, besides the fantastic pictures of Bernard Asset, we also collected very nice testimonies, sometimes quite funny. So don’t hesitate to continue the collection!

"publisher"

 

144 pages book, English and French language

Printing in quadri HR UV tram 240
Size : 24 x 22 cm
Reinforced cover finish carton 30/10th
Paper Symbol matt 170 g/m², coated shiny lamination
Hardcover: Stitched booklets
Protecting sleeve
Numbered metallic sticker
Numbered picture print by Bernard Asset

 

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Jacques Laffite
Language:
English, French
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
144
Author:
Bernard Asset
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Michael Schumacher (Bernard Asset) Michael Schumacher (Bernard Asset)
Add to Cart

Michael Schumacher (Bernard Asset)

Red Runner

$200.00
Printed in a limited and numbered run of 1000 copies. When the legendary photographer Bernard Asset asked us to edit his photo-album about Michael Schumacher, we accepted with great enthusiasm. But...
Out of stock
Generation Turbo (Bernard Asset, Johnny Rives, 1988) Generation Turbo (Bernard Asset, Johnny Rives, 1988)

Generation Turbo (Bernard Asset, Johnny Rives, 1988)

$80.00
Generation Turbo (Bernard Asset, Johnny Rives, 1988) - 2nd hand book in very good condition. 1980s F1 photographs, mostly French Language, only introduction is in French / English.
Out of stock
Bentley Motors - On the Road (Bernard L. King) (9781854431363)

Bentley Motors - On the Road (Bernard L. King)

Dalton Watson Fine Books

$150.00
Bentley Motors - On the Road (Bernard L. King) - 2nd hand book in very good condition. This title is a reprint and analysis of 13 rare Derby Bentley motoring magazines of the 1930s.