Jaguar XJ Series Saloons

The legendary XJ series Jaguars and Daimler Sovereigns. This is a highly accessible, readable and informative guide to one of the most successful series of British luxury cars.

Jaguar expert and enthusiast Mark Sutherland’s comprehensive and definitive account explores the development of all three series of the Jaguar XJ saloons. Launched in 1968, the Series 1 Jaguar XJ was the result of a lengthy development process and the last Jaguar that Sir William Lyons was personally involved with. It had stunning looks and performance while also offering value for money compared with other luxury cars. The Series 2 followed, with a longer floor plan, and included the short-lived XJC Coupé, which is highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts. Then came the Series 3, the first Jaguar produced with an outside design house and widely regarded as the epitome of all the XJ series Jaguars. Pininfarina’s input successfully balanced modernity with tradition in an exceptionally elegant design. The Series 3 would remain in production for fourteen years.

Complete with owner’s insights and incisive views drawing on the author’s unrivalled know-how as the Jaguar Drivers Club XJ expert, this is an indispensable guide to one of the most successful series of British luxury cars.