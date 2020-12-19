Jaguar XK 120 Explored - The Plates (Revised Reprint 2019)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781908658166
UPC:
9781908658166
MPN:
9781908658166
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Jaguar XK 120 Explored (Revised Reprint 2019) (Copy of 9781908658005)
  • Jaguar XK 120 Explored (Revised Reprint 2019) (Copy of 9781908658005)
$295.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Author: Bernard Viart, Foreward: Paul Skilleter

Companion volume to XK 140 Explored and to XK 150 Explored.

XK 120 Explored is now even better, with a host of revised plates and various new ones. The existing high quality of Bernard Viart’s amazing drawings has been maintained, but now with many new details added thanks to the input of leading XK expert Terry McGrath. The new edition concentrates on these magnificent plates as we feel that the general history of the XK 120 is now well covered in other publications. Nevertheless this book remains a block-buster at 416 pages, with some 2600 original drawings. AND, UNUSUALLY FOR A BRITISH PUBLISHED BOOK, IT COMPREHENSIVELY COVERS BOTH LHD AND RHD MODELS OF THE XK 120 PLUS ALL BODY STYLES!

XK 120 Explored makes it far more practical to buy and restore a disassembled or incomplete XK, because the book provides these vital visual references to what every part looks like and where it should go. There are also many body and chassis dimensions, and paintwork and wiring in colour. Even if you won't be restoring an XK 120, this book gives an absolutely unique analysis of how the XK 120 was made and assembled.

In addition to the drawings, there is a section by Paul Skilleter on how the XK 120 has been regarded over the years in terms of maintenance and restoration, and how it grew from being just an obsolete old car to becoming one of the world’s most popular classic British sports cars.

The book’s production values are of the highest quality, and publisher have kept the price at £110 for the Standard Edition (the Leather Bound Edition long sold out and will never be reprinted).

View AllClose

Additional Information

ISBN:
9780956685711
Bound:
Hard Cover
Illustrations:
Colour & b/w
Pages:
475
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Jaguar XK140 Explored (Revised Reprint)

Jaguar XK140 Explored (Revised Reprint)

PJ Publishing

$2,000.00
never opened, never used, still in original plastic - second hand book on consignment sale, ISBN: 9781908658029, Author: Bernard Viart A companion volume to XK 120 Explored. Don't miss...
Jaguar XK 120 Explored
Add to Cart

Jaguar XK 120 Explored

PJ Publishing

$2,000.00
never opened, never used, still in original plastic - second hand book on consignment sal - ISBN: 9781908658005 , Author: Bernard Viart, Foreward: Paul Skilleter Companion volume to XK 140...
Out of stock
Jaguar XK 120 Restoration Jaguar XK 120 Restoration

Jaguar XK 120 Restoration

Kelsey Books

$69.95
By: Jaguar Enthusiasts' Club . Jim Patten faithfully recorded the second in the step-by-step series launched in the Jaguar Enthusiast magazine. The XK Jaguar is the epitome of the classic British...
On Sale
Jaguar XK 150 Explored - front Jaguar XK 150 Explored - back
Add to Cart

Jaguar XK 150 Explored

Porter Press International

Now: $795.00
Was: $795.00
 By, Bernard Viart, Hardbound, ISBN: 9781908658111 - 1st Edition, 2015 - Over 2500 Original Drawings - companion volume to XK 140 Explored by the same author - XK 150 is the third in the...