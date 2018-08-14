Great Cars Jaguar XK - A Celebration Of Jaguar's 1950s Classic - Veloce Classic Reprint Series

Focusing on the Jaguar XK 120, 140 and 150 model ranges, respected Jaguar historian Nigel Thorley tells the story of this important range of cars.

Synopsis

A welcome addition to the Great Cars Series, this volume focuses on the Jaguar XK 120, 140 and 150 model ranges.
The XK120 established Jaguar as a world-renowned marque, providing a remarkable combination of style, world-beating performance and innovative engineering, and the subsequent XK-40 and XK150 maintained Jaguar’s position as a leading sports car manufacturer.
With the aid of archive images and stunning studio photography, respected Jaguar historian Nigel Thorley tells the story of these classic cars.

