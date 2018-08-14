Great Cars Jaguar XK - A Celebration Of Jaguar's 1950s Classic - Veloce Classic Reprint Series

Description

Focusing on the Jaguar XK 120, 140 and 150 model ranges, respected Jaguar historian Nigel Thorley tells the story of this important range of cars.

Synopsis

A welcome addition to the Great Cars Series, this volume focuses on the Jaguar XK 120, 140 and 150 model ranges.

The XK120 established Jaguar as a world-renowned marque, providing a remarkable combination of style, world-beating performance and innovative engineering, and the subsequent XK-40 and XK150 maintained Jaguar’s position as a leading sports car manufacturer.

With the aid of archive images and stunning studio photography, respected Jaguar historian Nigel Thorley tells the story of these classic cars.