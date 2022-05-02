Jamie Whincup Drive of a Lifetime (Jamie Whincup)

This is the definitive account of the life and career of the winningest Supercar driver of all time, Jamie Whincup ­– most championships, most race wins, most pole positions, most podiums. But it’s also the story of the making of a champion – the drive and desire, the grind and the teamwork, the values and philosophies that it takes to get to the top, in sport and in the life.

With success comes challenges, and Jamie has always had a target painted squarely on his rear spoiler. And it all started back in 1991, when his father put him behind the wheel of his first go-kart. With steely focus and a relentless desire to win, it was only a matter of time before Whincup made the leap to the Formula Ford circuit and on to the big show: Supercars.

But there are ups and downs to life in the fast lane – sackings, loss of sponsors, the rivalries, the fans, the partnerships, the sacrifices and being true to the dream when everything looks like an off-ramp. There are freak accidents, split-second decisions that win the day, omens from the race gods, and a strong dose of self-made luck.

In 2008, Jamie would seal his quest for the Supercar crown after several near-misses, and he wouldn’t look back. Seven championships, four Bathurst 1000 victories and a Bathurst 12-hour win in the books, you’d be tempted to ride off into the sunset. But that’s never been Jamie’s style. It’s just the start of his next act: team principal of Triple Eight Race Engineering and mentor to the next generation of champions.

‘You have to make a decision: What do you want out of life? Where do you want to go? How do you want to live?’