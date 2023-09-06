CT-SA503 | 9781613255957 | Whether you want to build a JL or JT to be a serious rock crawler or simply look like you are going off-road, all of your options are thoroughly explained in this book. Add a copy to your Jeep reference library.

Learn your modification options for the most modern and exciting Jeeps! Going back to World War II, Jeeps have had a special place in America’s heart. The utility vehicle that helped win the war transitioned into the civilian Jeep, or CJ, and the Jeep brand has had several owners over the years. While still remaining wildly popular, it has evolved. The Wrangler version of the Jeep was transformed with the release of the JK for the 2007 model year. With a more practical 4-door version, this Wrangler became a popular vehicle for year-round use, which appealed to off-roaders as well as soccer moms. For the 2017 model year, Jeep seriously upgraded the Wrangler, which is now dubbed the JL, and added an exciting new model, the Gladiator, or JT, which is essentially a pickup version of the Wrangler. In Jeep Wrangler JL and Gladiator JT: Performance Modifications, Jeep experts Don Alexander and Quinn Thomas introduce you to these new models and walk you through the capabilities and options for all of the trim levels. Then, they examine how to make these things better, system by system. Suspension, steering, and brakes are covered, as they are the heart of any off-road rig. Also examined are modification options for axles, driveshafts, and differentials as well as bumpers, armor, and protection. Of course, off-roaders need a quality winch, recovery gear, and upgraded electrics, so options are explored here as well. Wheels and tires are also very important for those leaving paved roads, and upgrade options for all of the trim levels and lift levels are covered thoroughly. Whether you want to build a JL or JT to be a serious rock crawler or simply look like you are going off-road, all of your options are thoroughly explained in this book. Add a copy to your Jeep reference library.