Jeep Wrangler - The Story Behind an Iconic Off-Roader

Author: Nigel Fryatt, ISBN: 9781445671376, Paperback, Published in 2017, 96 pages

The story of today’s Jeep Wrangler has an intriguing and unusual beginning, when the demands of the American army during the Second World War led to the production of a simple, yet multi-purpose, go-anywhere vehicle that could easily (and cheaply) be mass-produced. This book looks at how the original Willys jeep evolved through CJ-7 models into the mass-produced machine that we know today as the Jeep Wrangler. It takes a good look at the model changes, why it’s called a ‘Jeep’ and how it developed into the sophisticated 4x4 that is so widely admired.



Nigel Fryatt answers questions such as what makes the Wrangler such a technically superior vehicle; what it is like to drive off-road; and what you need to look for when buying one. He also looks at the outrageous, modified versions, the accessory industry behind the model, the international events it has competed in and the clubs that have kept the brand alive. Read the story of how an American icon became owned by Italian motor manufacturer Fiat and what the future holds, as well as details of the latest Wrangler range.