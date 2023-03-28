Jim Crawford - Lessons in Courage

The mention of Jim Crawford’s name instantly produces a smile from those who knew the courageous Scot, with an abundance of natural ability and a laconic wit. Twenty years on from his death he is still fondly remembered by those who followed his tumultuous, and eclectic, career. Jim was a star of the sport on both sides of the Atlantic, easily garnering new fans wherever his racing took him. From his beloved Oulton Park in England, to Trinidad, India and eventually the hallowed grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Jim’s gentle nature and dry wit drew people to him. What also attracted them were his on track performances. Amid the disappointments and bad luck that punctuated his career Jim enjoyed some truly memorable days. These events – and most importantly the man himself – are fondly recalled by those who knew him best in this authorised biography of one of motor racing’s great characters.

Featuring contributions from such racing luminaries as Kenny Bernstein, Roberto Guerrero, Bobby Rahal and Willy T Ribbs, in addition to memories from friends, family members and rivals, this is a tale of triumph over adversity. Illustrated throughout with many photographs never published before, Jim Crawford’s story is a high-speed tale, often fluctuating between joy, sadness, despair and laughter.