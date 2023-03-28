Performance Publishing

Jim Crawford - Lessons in Courage

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781739124922
UPC:
7261459296365
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$95.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The mention of Jim Crawford’s name instantly produces a smile from those who knew the courageous Scot, with an abundance of natural ability and a laconic wit. Twenty years on from his death he is still fondly remembered by those who followed his tumultuous, and eclectic, career. Jim was a star of the sport on both sides of the Atlantic, easily garnering new fans wherever his racing took him. From his beloved Oulton Park in England, to Trinidad, India and eventually the hallowed grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Jim’s gentle nature and dry wit drew people to him. What also attracted them were his on track performances. Amid the disappointments and bad luck that punctuated his career Jim enjoyed some truly memorable days. These events – and most importantly the man himself – are fondly recalled by those who knew him best in this authorised biography of one of motor racing’s great characters.

Featuring contributions from such racing luminaries as Kenny Bernstein, Roberto Guerrero, Bobby Rahal and Willy T Ribbs, in addition to memories from friends, family members and rivals, this is a tale of triumph over adversity. Illustrated throughout with many photographs never published before, Jim Crawford’s story is a high-speed tale, often fluctuating between joy, sadness, despair and laughter.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Jim Crawford - Lessons in Courage
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
133
Author:
Kevin Guthrie
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Piers Courage: Last Of The Gentleman Racers Piers Courage: Last Of The Gentleman Racers
Add to Cart

Piers Courage - Last Of The Gentleman Racers

Haynes

$89.00
By: Adam Cooper . 2nd hand book in excellent like new condition Old Etonian Piers Courage was destined for a career in the family brewing business until he caught the motor racing bug. He shared his...
Jim Clark: A Photographic Portrait Jim Clark: A Photographic Portrait
Add to Cart

Jim Clark - A Photographic Portrait

Haynes

$129.95
By: LAT, Quentin Spurring . Who ho was the greatest racing driver of them all? The special skills that have been needed to master Grand Prix cars have varied so widely, over the course of more than a...
Out of stock
Jim Clark (Eric Dymock) (9780957458550) Jim Clark (Eric Dymock) (9780957458550)

Jim Clark (Eric Dymock)

16 Ton Press

$65.95
Author Eric Dymock, ISBN: 9780957458550, Hardback, 176 pages, Published in 2017 Celebrating the life and achievements of Jim Clark (1936-1968), Formula 1 World Champion 1963 and 1965, this book...
Out of stock
The Jim Richards Story

The Jim Richards Story

$59.95
Author: Barry Naismith, Hardcover, ISBN: 9780908081820, Published by Garry Sparke & Associates in 1986, 2nd hand in excellent condition