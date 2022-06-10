Gentleman Jim - The official Racing History of Jim Richards (Will Dale, Aaron Noonan)

Produced with the full support and involvement of Jim and his family, ‘Gentleman Jim: The Official Racing History of Jim Richards’, tells the story of Richards’ amazing career, beginning in his native New Zealand and following his racing journey that took him to Australia in the mid 1970s and onto a career the likes of which have not been seen before or since.

Written by Will Dale and Aaron Noonan and produced with the support of Shannons and Porsche, the book of 400 pages covers all facets of Richards’ racing career, from his early days in New Zealand to his famous Sidchrome Mustang, his amazing JPS BMW era and long-time association and success racing Porsches.

His Bathurst wins with Peter Brock, Mark Skaife and Rickard Rydell feature prominently as do all eras and disciplines of his racing career. Reflection pieces from a range of his friends, family and racing contemporaries will also be included.

Richards’ racing resume is incomparable. It includes seven Bathurst 1000 wins, four Australian Touring Car Championships, eight Targa Tasmania wins, three Nations Cup championships, two Touring Car Masters championships and title victories in categories including Australian NASCAR, GT-Production and Carrera Cup.

Inducted into the Supercars Hall of Fame in 2006, Richards made a record 35 starts in the Bathurst 1000 between 1974 and 2006. He won the race seven times – three with Brock in 1978-1980, three with Skaife (1991, 1992, 2002) and once with Rydell (1998) – and finished on the podium a total of 12 times.